Who Got The Work

Hodgson Russ partners Erin N. Teske and Mark A. Harmon have stepped in to represent Continental Stock Transfer Corporation in a pending securities class action. The complaint was filed Feb. 17 in New York Southern District Court by Squitieri & Fearon and Moore Kuehn on behalf of pre-merger, non-insider shareholder employees who were allegedly unable to sell their shares after a merger due to the defendants' negligent failure to properly set up accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:23-cv-01394, Mullen v. Terran Orbital, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

May 18, 2023, 8:05 AM

Jeffrey Mullen

Squitieri & Fearon

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp

Boris Revsin

Chris Hollod

Continental Stock Transfer Corporation

Daniel Staton

Gary Hobart

James LaChance

Marc Bell

Matthew Eby

Michael Kim

Philip Krim

Stratton Sclavos

Tailwind Two Sponsor LLC

Terran Orbital, Inc

Tommy Stadlen

Wisdom Lu

Wisdom Lu

Hodgson Russ

