Who Got The Work
Hodgson Russ partners Erin N. Teske and Mark A. Harmon have stepped in to represent Continental Stock Transfer Corporation in a pending securities class action. The complaint was filed Feb. 17 in New York Southern District Court by Squitieri & Fearon and Moore Kuehn on behalf of pre-merger, non-insider shareholder employees who were allegedly unable to sell their shares after a merger due to the defendants' negligent failure to properly set up accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:23-cv-01394, Mullen v. Terran Orbital, Inc. et al.
Aerospace & Defense
May 18, 2023, 8:05 AM
Plaintiffs
- Jeffrey Mullen
Plaintiffs
- Squitieri & Fearon
- Moore Kuehn, PLLC
defendants
- Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp
- Boris Revsin
- Chris Hollod
- Continental Stock Transfer Corporation
- Daniel Staton
- Gary Hobart
- James LaChance
- Marc Bell
- Matthew Eby
- Michael Kim
- Philip Krim
- Stratton Sclavos
- Tailwind Two Sponsor LLC
- Terran Orbital, Inc
- Tommy Stadlen
- Wisdom Lu
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws