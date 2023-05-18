Who Got The Work

Hodgson Russ partners Erin N. Teske and Mark A. Harmon have stepped in to represent Continental Stock Transfer Corporation in a pending securities class action. The complaint was filed Feb. 17 in New York Southern District Court by Squitieri & Fearon and Moore Kuehn on behalf of pre-merger, non-insider shareholder employees who were allegedly unable to sell their shares after a merger due to the defendants' negligent failure to properly set up accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:23-cv-01394, Mullen v. Terran Orbital, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

May 18, 2023, 8:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws