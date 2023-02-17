New Suit - Securities Class Action

Satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities class action on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Squitieri & Fearon and Moore Kuehn on behalf of pre-merger, non-insider shareholder employees who were allegedly unable to sell their shares after a merger due to the defendants' negligent failure to properly set up accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01394, Mullen v. Terran Orbital Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

February 17, 2023, 8:08 PM