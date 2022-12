Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at K&L Gates on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a plaintiff alleging breaches of the Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act. The case is 3:22-cv-07566, Mullen v. Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings.