Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, has turned to lawyers at Mann, Tindel, Thompson and Gillam & Smith as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts nine patents related to locating cell phones, was filed Jan. 26 in Texas Eastern District Court by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo and the Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of Mullen Industries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00049, Mullen Industries LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.
Technology
March 11, 2024, 1:33 PM