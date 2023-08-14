William D. Longo of Margolis Edelstein has entered an appearance for Mary Allen and Keller Williams Realty in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The case, pertaining to alleged housing discrimination based on disability, filed June 30 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Abara Law Firm on behalf of Samantha Hertzog and Kathleen Mullen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Padova, is 2:23-cv-02531, Mullen et al v. Teneja et al.
Real Estate
August 14, 2023, 12:10 PM