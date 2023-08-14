Who Got The Work

William D. Longo of Margolis Edelstein has entered an appearance for Mary Allen and Keller Williams Realty in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The case, pertaining to alleged housing discrimination based on disability, filed June 30 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Abara Law Firm on behalf of Samantha Hertzog and Kathleen Mullen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Padova, is 2:23-cv-02531, Mullen et al v. Teneja et al.

Real Estate

August 14, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen Mullen

Samantha Hertzog

Plaintiffs

Abara Law Firm PLLC

Abara Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Kajol Teneja

Keller Williams Realty

Mary Allen

Pravin Teneja

defendant counsels

Margolis Edelstein

Rogers Counsel

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act