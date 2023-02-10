New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms, TikTok and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, which pursues claims on behalf of a minor and her mother, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. The lawsuit is backed by Seeger Weiss, the Social Media Victims Law Center and Professor Robert H. Klonoff of Lewis & Clark Law School. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00600, Mullen et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

Technology

February 10, 2023, 8:18 AM