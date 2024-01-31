Cahill Gordon & Reindel partner Tammy L. Roy has entered an appearance for UBS Securities in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 6 in New York Southern District Court by Warshaw Burstein and Christian Attar on behalf of Mullen Automotive, centers on allegations of 'spoofing,' or submitting and canceling orders without intending to engage in stock trading in order to manipulate the market. The suit asserts that Mullen's share price was unlawfully manipulated by the defendants submitting nearly 471,000 fictitious orders on Nasdaq. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton, is 1:23-cv-10637, Mullen Automotive, Inc. v. Clear Street Markets LLC et al.
Electric Vehicles
January 31, 2024, 8:32 AM