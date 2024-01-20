Who Got The Work

Morrison & Foerster partners Eric Lawson and Anthony S. Fiotto Jr. have stepped in to represent Clear Street Markets in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 6 in New York Southern District Court by Warshaw Burstein and Christian Attar on behalf of Mullen Automotive, centers on allegations of 'spoofing,' or submitting and canceling orders without intending to engage in stock trading in order to manipulate the market. The suit asserts that Mullen's share price was unlawfully manipulated by the defendants submitting nearly 471,000 fictitious orders on Nasdaq. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton, is 1:23-cv-10637, Mullen Automotive, Inc. v. Clear Street Markets LLC et al.

Electric Vehicles

January 20, 2024, 4:39 PM

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

Warshaw Burstein, Llp

Clear Street Markets LLC

Imc Financial Market

Imc Financial Markets

John Does 1 through 10

UBS Securities, LLC

Morrison & Foerster

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws