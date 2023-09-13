Who Got The Work

Katten Muchin Rosenman partner Peter G. Wilson and Andrew W. Stern and Jon Muenz of Sidley Austin have stepped in as defense counsel to Charles Schwab, a financial services holding company, TD Ameritrade and National Financial Services, respectively, in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 29 in New York Southern District Court by Warshaw Burstein LLP and Christian Attar LLC on behalf of electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. and Ulysses Novoa, accuses the defendants of unlawfully increasing the supply of unavailable Mullen shares by short selling the shares in advance of the issuance of new shares by the company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:23-cv-07647, Mullen Automotive, Inc. et al v. TD Ameritrade, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2023, 8:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

Ulysses Novoa

Plaintiffs

Warshaw Burstein, Llp

defendants

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

TD Ameritrade, Inc.

John Does 1 through 10

John Does 1-10

National Financial Servcies, LLC

National Financial Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Katten Muchin Rosenman

Sidley Austin

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws