Alexander L. Cheney, Justin Garbacz and Madeleine Tayer from Willkie Farr & Gallagher have stepped in to defend GEM Global Yield, GEM Yield Bahamas and Christopher F. Brown in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 28 in New York Southern District Court by the Basile Law Firm on behalf of Mullen Technologies and Mullen Automotive, accuses the defendants of selling warrants without being registered as dealers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:23-cv-11268, Mullen Automotive, Inc. et al v. Gem Global Yield LLC SCS et al.

February 14, 2024, 7:52 AM

