New Suit - Product Liability

Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by attorney Janice Roven on behalf of Michelle Mulledy, contends that the defendants misrepresented the risks of using diethylstilbestrol, a synthetic form of estrogen, in their applications to the Food and Drug Administration. The suit further contends that the defendants knew or should have known that the drug had the potential to become harmful to the offspring of users and that the drug was ineffective for the purpose for which it was marketed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05930, Mulledy v. Eli Lilly and Company et al.