Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Lowes Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed pro se by a former Lowe's laborer who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining about working conditions. The case is 1:23-cv-03689, Mulkern v. Lowes Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2023, 4:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Mulkern

defendants

Lowes Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination