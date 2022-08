Who Got The Work

Joel W. Morgan of Freeborn & Peters has entered an appearance for Wright National Flood Insurance Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to a property damage dispute, was filed July 7 in Florida Southern District Court by Florida Professional Law Group on behalf of Idella Muldrow. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, is 0:22-cv-61268, Muldrow v. Wright National Flood Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 22, 2022, 4:20 AM