Who Got The Work

Allison Wiggins and Kimberly J. Doud of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for ABC Liquors Inc. in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The suit was filed Oct. 17 in Florida Middle District Court by Imler Law on behalf of Linda Muldoon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anne C. Conway, is 6:22-cv-01907, Muldoon v. ABC Liquors Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 03, 2022, 11:20 AM