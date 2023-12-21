Who Got The Work

Farrah Robyn Berse of Maynard Nexsen PC has entered an appearance for Guardian Life Ins. Co. of America and Park Avenue Securities in a pending fraud lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 30 in New York Southern District Court by Westerman, Ball, Ederer, Miller, Zucker & Sharfstein on behalf of Andrew Mukamal and Leona Walton, accuses John Kenyon Lang and Michael Blackwell of pressuring the plaintiffs into purchasing unsuitable life insurance investments so that the defendants could allegedly earn lucrative fees and commissions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:23-cv-10460, Mukamal et al v. Lang et al.

Insurance

December 21, 2023, 8:33 AM

