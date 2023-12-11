Who Got The Work

Jaclyn M. Metzinger and Caitlin Hickey of Kelley Drye & Warren and Richard J. Babnick Jr. and Michael Nacht of Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel have entered appearances for John Hancock Life Insurance Co. of New York and Michael Blackwell, respectively, in a pending fraud lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 30 in New York Southern District Court by Westerman, Ball, Ederer, Miller, Zucker & Sharfstein on behalf of Andrew Mukamal and Leona Walton, accuses John Kenyon Lang and Blackwell of pressuring the plaintiffs into purchasing unsuitable life insurance investments so that the defendants could allegedly earn lucrative fees and commissions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:23-cv-10460, Mukamal et al v. Lang et al.

Insurance

December 11, 2023, 10:19 AM

Andrew Mukamal

Leona Walton

Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

Cambium Group LLC

John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York

John Kenyon Lang

Michael Blackwell

Park Avenue Securities LLC

Strategies For Wealth

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel, LLP

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws