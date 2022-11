New Suit

Ceva Logistics was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Thursday in Maryland District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker on behalf of Aimee Mui and Vincent Mui. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02984, Mui et al. v. Ceva Logistics US Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

November 17, 2022, 3:00 PM