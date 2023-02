Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Johnson & Bell on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against PrizMed Imaging Solutions to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Rifkind Patrick on behalf of Farhod Muhsinov, accuses the defendant of delivering a defective CT machine. The case is 1:23-cv-01157, Muhsinov v. PrizMed Imaging Solutions Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 24, 2023, 5:28 PM