Who Got The Work

David K. Haase of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Biglari Holdings in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed March 5 in Illinois Central District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a crew member who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for his mental health disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless, is 3:24-cv-03053, Muhleman v. Biglari Holdings Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 22, 2024, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Skyler Muhleman

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Biglari Holdings Inc

Biglari Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA