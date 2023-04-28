New Suit

Dillard's, the department store chain, was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Jackson & Jackson Counselors and the Law Firm of Henry Tanner on behalf of an African American family who claim that they were subjected to racial discrimination while shopping at the defendant's Central Expressway premises. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00900, Muhammed et al v. Dillards Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 28, 2023, 5:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Ebony Sandige-Karim

Jasir Karim

Karim Muhammed

Plaintiffs

Jackson & Jackson Counselors

defendants

Dillards Inc

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation