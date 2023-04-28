Dillard's, the department store chain, was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Jackson & Jackson Counselors and the Law Firm of Henry Tanner on behalf of an African American family who claim that they were subjected to racial discrimination while shopping at the defendant's Central Expressway premises. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00900, Muhammed et al v. Dillards Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 28, 2023, 5:10 AM