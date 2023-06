Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C. on Tuesday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of settlement agreement against Deutsche Bank and other defendants to Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Curtis D. Johnson Jr. on behalf of Edward Muhammad. The case is 2:23-cv-02389, Muhammad v. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 27, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward Muhammad

defendants

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company

Fay Servicing, LLC

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

defendant counsels

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract