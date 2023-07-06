New Suit - Employment Discrimination

The University of Colorado Hospital was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit was brought by the Arrington Law Firm and the Pearman Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who claims that she was terminated for requesting a religious exemption to the defendant’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01712, Muhammad v. Regents of the University of Colorado.

Education

July 06, 2023, 4:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Al-Nisa Malikah Muhammad

Plaintiffs

Arrington Law Firm

defendants

Regents of the University of Colorado

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation