Who Got The Work

Christopher D. Adams, Courtnie Bolden and Madeline B. Gayle of Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis have entered appearances for Newark Housing Authority (NHA) and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff on April 27 in New Jersey District Court who claims that he was harassed and forced to change his vote for an NHA resolution that passed with a majority vote. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton, is 2:23-cv-02326, Muhammad v. Newark Housing Authority Of Essex County et al.

New Jersey

June 12, 2023, 5:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Alif Muhammad

defendants

ABC Corp. 1 - 5 (fictitious names)

Amiri Baraka

Elio Mena

Fausto Baez

John Does 1-5 (fictitious names)

Kenneth Louis

Newark Housing Authority Of Essex County

Norma Gonzalez

Ras Baraka

Victor Cirilo

defendant counsels

Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct