New Suit - Employment

FedEx was sued Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was filed by Davis Law on behalf of an immunocompromised pick-up and delivery manager, who claims that she was forced to resign from FedEx due to the company's lack of accommodations provided to her during the pandemic and contends that FedEx failed to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00052, Muhammad v. Fedex ground package systems, inc.