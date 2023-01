Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gibbons on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Stryker, a medical technology company developing implants and surgical equipment, to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP on behalf of Pasquale V. Muffoletto, who was allegedly injured by a defective hip replacement system. The case is 1:23-cv-00024, Muffoletto v. Stryker Corporation et al.

Health Care

January 11, 2023, 3:18 PM