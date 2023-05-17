Brigitte Mueller, the widow of former Raley's Supermarkets CFO Kenneth Mueller, filed an ERISA lawsuit against Lincoln National on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Coulter Harsh Law, challenges Lincoln's denial of AD&D benefits following Kenneth Mueller's death in a plane crash last September. According to the complaint, Lincoln denied benefits on the grounds that Kenneth Mueller was a 'student pilot' at the time of the crash and not a 'passenger.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00919, Mueller v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Co.
Insurance
May 17, 2023, 2:58 PM