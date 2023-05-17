New Suit - ERISA

Brigitte Mueller, the widow of former Raley's Supermarkets CFO Kenneth Mueller, filed an ERISA lawsuit against Lincoln National on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Coulter Harsh Law, challenges Lincoln's denial of AD&D benefits following Kenneth Mueller's death in a plane crash last September. According to the complaint, Lincoln denied benefits on the grounds that Kenneth Mueller was a 'student pilot' at the time of the crash and not a 'passenger.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00919, Mueller v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

May 17, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Brigitte Mueller

Plaintiffs

Coulter Harsh Law

defendants

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations