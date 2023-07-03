Byrne J. Decker and Kristina N. Holmstrom of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to defend Lincoln National in an insurance suit brought by the widow of former Raley's Supermarkets CFO Kenneth Mueller. The action, filed May 16 in California Eastern District Court by Coulter Harsh Law, challenges Lincoln's denial of AD&D benefits following Mueller's death in a plane crash. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb, is 2:23-cv-00919, Mueller v. Lincoln National Life Ins. Co.
Insurance
July 03, 2023, 4:31 AM