Who Got The Work

Byrne J. Decker and Kristina N. Holmstrom of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to defend Lincoln National in an insurance suit brought by the widow of former Raley's Supermarkets CFO Kenneth Mueller. The action, filed May 16 in California Eastern District Court by Coulter Harsh Law, challenges Lincoln's denial of AD&D benefits following Mueller's death in a plane crash. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb, is 2:23-cv-00919, Mueller v. Lincoln National Life Ins. Co.

Insurance

July 03, 2023, 4:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Brigitte Mueller

Plaintiffs

Coulter Harsh Law

Law Offices Of Curtis B. Coulter

Bert Guerra, LLP

defendants

Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations