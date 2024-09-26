Who Got The Work

Cravath, Swaine & Moore partners Timothy G. Cameron and Lauren M. Rosenberg have stepped in to defend Endava, a technology service provider, as well as CEO John Cotterell and CFO Mark Thurston in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Aug. 26 in New York Southern District Court by Scott + Scott and the Schall Law Firm, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that demand for the company's services was declining and that clients had delayed or canceled projects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:24-cv-06423, Mueller v. Endava, PLC et al.

Technology

September 26, 2024, 9:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Hendrik Mueller

Hendrik Mueller

Plaintiffs

Scott + Scott

Defendants

Endava, PLC

Endava, PLC

John Cotterell

John Cotterell

Mark Thurston

Mark Thurston

defendant counsels

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws