Who Got The Work

Dentons partners Mark L. Hanover, Steven M. Levy and senior managing associate Monica Thompson have entered appearances for Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company in a pending insurance policy class action over insurance coverage on multiple vehicles. The case, filed Oct. 12 in Arizona District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Wattel & York; and Tobler Law, contends that Allstate Fire breached its contractual and legal duties and violated Arizona law by not informing customers of their right to stack policies or coverages for uninsured/ underinsured motor vehicle accident claims. According to the suit, under Arizona law, auto insurers must include a 'right to select one policy or coverage' statement in the policy or send an insured, within 30 days of being notified of an accident, written notice of their 'right to select.' The case, assigned to senior U.S. District Judge James A. Teilborg, is 2:22-cv-01747, Muehlhausen et al v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.