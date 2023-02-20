Who Got The Work

Deere & Company, the tractor and farm machinery manufacturer, has tapped attorneys Andrew J. Ricke and Teresa Hurla of Lathrop GPM to fend off a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 6 in Kansas District Court by by Gates Shields Ferguson Swall Hammond on behalf of Muddy Water Farms, seeks damages from a fire allegedly caused by a defective John Deere 8345 tractor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly L. Teeter, is 2:23-cv-02008, Muddy Water Farms, LLC v. Deere & Company.

Agriculture

February 20, 2023, 6:37 AM