New Suit - Product Liability

Deere & Co., the tractor and farm machinery manufacturer, was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Kansas District Court. The suit, filed by Gates Shields Ferguson Swall Hammond on behalf of Muddy Water Farms, seeks damages from a fire allegedly caused by a defective John Deere 8345 tractor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02008, Muddy Water Farms LLC v. Deere & Co.

Agriculture

January 06, 2023, 7:09 PM