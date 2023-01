Removed To Federal Court

Health insurance intermediary Centene removed an employment class action to California Central District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian, accuses the defendant of wage-and-hour violations, including failure to pay overtime wages and failure to reimburse business expenses. Centene is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 2:23-cv-00055, Mudahy v. Centene Management Company, LLC et al.

Health Care

January 05, 2023, 7:52 PM