Who Got The Work

G. Roxanne Elings of Davis Wright Tremaine has entered an appearance for coffee seller Mud LLC in a pending trademark lawsuit. The suit, seeking a declaration of non-infringement, was filed March 9 in New York Southern District Court by Wargo, French & Singer on behalf of Mud Wtr Inc., a distributor of a mushroom blend coffee alternative. The plaintiff argues that the term 'mud' is a generic term to identify the product being and should not be eligible for protection. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty, is 1:23-cv-02033, Mud Wtr, Inc. v. Mud LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 10:26 AM

