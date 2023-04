News From Law.com

Much Shelist, a Chicago-founded midsize law firm, has named real estate lawyer Courtney Mayster its next managing partner, effective June 14. Mayster succeeds Mitchell Roth, who steered the firm for the past 11 years, guiding its growth to more than 100 attorneys in Chicago and Newport Beach, California.

Legal Services

April 12, 2023, 10:30 AM

