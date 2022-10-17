New Suit - Defamation and Trade Secret

Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks filed a defamation and trade secret lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of plastic technology maker MuCell Extrusion. The suit targets former MuCell executive Mark Lindenfelzer for allegedly stating falsely that MuCell did not solely invent its patents, and for allegedly retaining proprietary information after leaving the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11770, MuCell Extrusion, LLC v. Lindenfelzer.

Technology

October 17, 2022, 2:53 PM