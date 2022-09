Removed To Federal Court

USHealth Advisors on Wednesday removed a consumer class action to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Hiraldo P.A., centers on alleged violations of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. USHealth is represented by Greenspoon Marder. The case is 9:22-cv-81436, Muccio v. Ushealth Advisors, LLC.

Health Care

September 14, 2022, 4:54 PM