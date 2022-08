New Suit - Trade Secrets

Greenberg Traurig filed a trade secrets lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of staffing agency MThree Corporate Consulting d/b/a Wiley Edge. The suit accuses two former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form a competing staffing agency. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07158, MThree Corporate Consulting Ltd.v. Wascak et al.

New York

August 22, 2022, 7:50 PM