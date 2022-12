Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell and Jackson Kelly removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ritchie Regional Health Center to Florida Southern District Court on Friday. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic, was filed by attorney Stephen B. Gebeloff on behalf of mTelehealth LLC. The case is 9:22-cv-82006, mTelehealth LLC v. Ritchie Regional Health Center.

Health Care

December 30, 2022, 6:09 PM