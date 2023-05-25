New Suit - Insurance

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig filed an insurance lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. The suit, which takes aim at Sonia Merinvil, seeks a declaration that an insurance policy the plaintiff issued to non-party AAPA Properties does not provide coverage in connection with an underlying assault case. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60982, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company v. Merinvil.

Insurance

May 25, 2023, 12:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Mt. Hawley Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

defendants

Sonia Merinvil

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute