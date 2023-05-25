Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig filed an insurance lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. The suit, which takes aim at Sonia Merinvil, seeks a declaration that an insurance policy the plaintiff issued to non-party AAPA Properties does not provide coverage in connection with an underlying assault case. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60982, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company v. Merinvil.
Insurance
May 25, 2023, 12:48 PM