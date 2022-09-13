New Suit

Chartwell Law Offices and Quilling, Selander, Lownds, Winslett and Moser Hotel Investors LLC, doing business as Hampton Inn Metairie, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by Chartwell Law Offices and Quilling, Selander, Lownds, Winslett and Moser on behalf of Mt. Hawley Insurance Company. The suit seeks a judgment that Mt. Hawley owes no additional coverage to the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07822, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company v. Hotel Investors, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Metairie.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 6:13 PM