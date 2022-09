New Suit

Mt. Hawley Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against 3750 Veterans LLC and MB Pontiac RE LLC on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Chartwell Law, seeks a declaration that Mt. Hawley owes no coverage for damages arising from Hurricane Ida. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08216, Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. v. 3750 Veterans LLC et al.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 8:00 PM