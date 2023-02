Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendant Sang Taek Han on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against himself, Kyung Wha Han and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over an alleged mortgage default, was filed by the KML Law Group on behalf of M&T Bank. Citibank, PNC Bank and the State of New Jersey are also named as defendants with potentially competing lien claims. The case is 2:23-cv-00647, M&T Bank v. Han et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 06, 2023, 6:11 PM