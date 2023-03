Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendant Kyung Wha Han removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PNC Financial Services and other defendants to New Jersey District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by KML Law Group on behalf of M&T Bank. The case is 2:23-cv-01655, M&T Bank v. Han et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 8:38 AM

Plaintiffs

M&T Bank

Plaintiffs

Kml Law Group, P.C.

defendants

PNC Bank, N.A.

Citi Bank, N.A.

Kyung Wha Han

State Of New Jersey

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action