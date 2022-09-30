New Suit - Contract

M&T Bank Corp., a financial services company offering personal and business banking, sued Gretta Transportation Inc. and Tudor Talmaci Friday in Illinois Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, for allegedly defaulting on a loan agreement, was filed by Walton Telken LLC and Updike, Kelly & Spellacy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05377, M&T Bank v. Gretta Transportation, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 30, 2022, 7:43 PM