New Suit

Pro se defendants Bernadette Casper and David Dale on Wednesday removed a lawsuit over a foreclosure action to New York Western District Court. The suit was brought by Woods Oviatt Gilman on behalf of M&T Bank Corp. The case is 1:23-cv-00281, M&T Bank v. Casper et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

M&T Bank

Plaintiffs

Woods Oviatt Gilman

defendants

Bernadette Casper

David Dale

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action