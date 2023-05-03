Who Got The Work

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer partners Matthew M. Wolf and Jeffrey A. Miller; senior associate Matthew M. Wilk; and associate John R. Sabacinski have entered appearances for Waters Corp., a manufacturer of lab instruments and software, in a pending patent lawsuit. Joshua Barlow, partner at Haug Partners, is also representing Waters Corp. The suit was filed March 8 in Massachusetts District Court by Fox Rothschild on behalf of M&M Mass Spec Consulting LLC and MSTM LLC. The complaint asserts a family of patents related to ion mobility spectrometry. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret R. Guzman, is 4:23-cv-40027, Mstm, LLC et al v. Waters Corporation.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 03, 2023, 9:40 AM

