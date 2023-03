New Suit - Patent

Waters Corp., a manufacturer of lab instruments and software, was hit with a patent lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The court case, filed by Fox Rothschild on behalf of M&M Mass Spec Consulting LLC and MSTM LLC, asserts a family of patents related to ion mobility spectrometry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-40027, Mstm, LLC et al v. Waters Corporation.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 08, 2023, 3:21 PM