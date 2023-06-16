Who Got The Work

Chaloea M. Williams of Williams & Connolly has entered an appearance for Danaher subsidiary AB Sciex in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed May 19 in Massachusetts District Court by Fox Rothschild on behalf of M&M Mass Spec Consulting and MSTM LLC, asserts multiple patents related to mass spectrometry. THe defendant is also represented by McCarter & English. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret R. Guzman, is 1:23-cv-11121, Mstm, LLC et al v. AB Sciex LLC.

Health Care

June 16, 2023, 11:11 AM

Plaintiffs

M&M Mass Spec Consulting, LLC

Mstm, LLC

Fox Rothschild

defendants

AB Sciex LLC

defendant counsels

Williams & Connolly

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims