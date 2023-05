New Suit - Patent

Danaher subsidiary AB Sciex was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The court action, brought by Fox Rothschild on behalf of M&M Mass Spec Consulting and MSTM LLC, asserts multiple patents related to mass spectrometry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11121, MSTM, LLC et al v. AB Sciex LLC.

May 19, 2023, 4:24 PM

M&M Mass Spec Consulting, LLC

Mstm, LLC

Fox Rothschild

AB Sciex LLC

