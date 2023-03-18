Who Got The Work

Travelers, Hartford Fire Insurance, and Chubb company Federal Insurance have retained attorney Andrew J. McElmeel of Goosmann Law Firm to fight a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit seeking payment for construction materials. The case was filed Feb. 1 in Nebraska District Court by Sherrets, Bruno & Vogt on behalf of MSSI Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert F Rossiter, Jr, is 8:23-cv-00045, Mssi, Inc. v. Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc et al.

Insurance

March 18, 2023, 10:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Mssi, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Sherrets, Bruno Law Firm

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America

Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc

DLR Group, Inc.

J.E. Dunn Construction Company

defendant counsels

Goosmann Law Firm - Omaha

Houghton, Bradford Law Firm

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute