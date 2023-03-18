Travelers, Hartford Fire Insurance, and Chubb company Federal Insurance have retained attorney Andrew J. McElmeel of Goosmann Law Firm to fight a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit seeking payment for construction materials. The case was filed Feb. 1 in Nebraska District Court by Sherrets, Bruno & Vogt on behalf of MSSI Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert F Rossiter, Jr, is 8:23-cv-00045, Mssi, Inc. v. Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc et al.
Insurance
March 18, 2023, 10:22 AM